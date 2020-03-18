NAACP, TPSD, Local Businesses to Supply Free Breakfast for Students

The Terrebonne Parish NAACP, Terrebonne Parish School District (TPSD), McDonald’s, PCM Outreach, Rouses Markets and Big Mike Cares have partnered to supply free breakfast for students on Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

The organizations will offer sausage biscuits, milk, fruit, yogurt and juice.

Both pick up locations are in Houma: the NAACP office building, 7163 W. Park Ave., and the Senator Circle M&M building, 100 Senator Circle.

The meals will be “grab and go.”