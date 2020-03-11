Resturaunt In Thibodaux to Donate to Elementary

A restaurant in Thibodaux is donating a percentage of proceeds during an event to a local elementary school.

The Huddle House in Thibodaux, 103 E Bayou Rd, is donating 20% of proceeds made from 5-8pm on March 16, to Thibodaux Elementary School.

“We feel it’s important to give back,” said Jeremy Lee, Senior Director of Field Marketing for Huddle House. “Hosting fundraisers and gatherings for area organizations and residents is something we always strive to do.”

According to Lee, Huddle House is always always looking for organizations and schools to partner with, so “Thibodaux Elementary was a no-brainer for us,” he said.

“It’s a great way to give back to the children and educators in the local community,” Lee said. “These events have the power to really make a difference for local organizations and groups, and they truly generate a sense of camaraderie within each community.”