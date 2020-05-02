TPSO Deputy’s sharp eyes result in happy ending for dog lost from wreck scene

Terrebonne Parish deputies assisting at the scene of a wreck performed a special service Friday night, by recovering a dog that had been in one of the vehicles and fled the scene.

Deputies, along with Louisiana State Police and fire departments from West Terrebonne and Schriever responded to the report of the wreck, on east-bound U.S. 90 near the Chacahoula exit. Both east-bound lanes were shut down, and three people were transported from the scene by Acadian Ambulance Service with injuries described as not life-threatening.

Deputies and firefighters were informed that a dog was missing from one of the vehicles involved and those not engaged directly with the wreck attempted to locate the missing pet. They looked over an elevated highway area and checked swamplands on either side of the highway. A deputy traveling the highway scanning for a sign of the dog spotted the pet, nearly five miles from the scene, near the La. 311 exit.

The deputy pulled over and called to the dog, who immediately came to him. With the dog in his patrol unit the deputy drove back to the accident scene and the dog was re-united with its human companion.

“I think he was looking for us as much as we were looking for him,” said Sgt. Earl Sevin, the deputy who retuned the dog to its owner.

Sheriff Jerry Larpenter said he was pleased that a bad occurrence like the wreck resulted in a bright spot.

“This instance is an example of the dedication our people show every day,” Sheriff Larpenter said. “This deputy had the drive to address the distress of the pet’s owner, and a set of sharp eyes that gave this aspect of the story a happy ending.”

Pictured above: Sgt. Earl Sevin with the dog he located five miles from the scene of a wreck from which it had fled on U.S. 90.