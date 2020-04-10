‘We are All in this Together’: New Initiative aims to Feed the Bayou’s Front Line

A coalition of local restaurants has formed to feed the healthcare workers on the front lines battling the novel coronavirus in the Houma-Thibodaux area.

Created by Dominique Schexnayder, owner of Dominique’s Bistro in Houma, the “Feeding the Bayou” program officially began on April 7. “I was wanting to help. I wanted to give back,” Schexnayder shared. “But with our current position at Dominique’s Bistro, I was unable to donate a large amount myself.”

“I was reading about other cities in the country, including New Orleans, that were collecting donations and using the funds to buy food from local restaurants and donate it to the hospitals,” she continued. “I loved this idea: putting money back into our industry and getting the same result, a smile on the face of our local heroes out on the front line.”

Currently, the group consists of Dominique’s, 531 Liberty, Big Mike’s BBQ Smokehouse, Moe’s Southwest Grill and The Shack, but Dominique said she is reaching out to other local food establishments as the initiative progresses. “I want to include as many restaurants as we possibly can. My hopes are to have every restaurant in the Houma-Thibodaux area be a part of our cause,” she said.

Any other restaurants looking to join the team can email her at info@feedingthebayou.org, Schexnayder said.

In the program, food is ordered from a different participating restaurant each day to feed a different department in a local hospital. Next week, deliveries will be made to Terrebonne General Medical Center, Chabert Medical Center and Thibodaux Regional Health System.

“I believe that we can help make a difference,” Schexnayder said. “If we can help boost our front line’s morale while helping keep local restaurants in business, I consider that a win-win.”

One hundred percent of all donations received by Feeding the Bayou will go toward providing food for local medical staff. “We truly appreciate everyone who has donated to us,” Schexnayder said. “We hope to be able to feed as many people as we can.”

Click here to donate.

“If there is anyone else who would like to help or could use our help, I hope they reach out,” Schexnayder added. “We are all in this together.”