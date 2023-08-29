2023 Small Business Summit to Provide Resources and Opportunities for Louisiana Business Owners

Registration is open for the 2023 Louisiana Small Business Summit, the annual Louisiana Economic Development event that connects small business leaders with an array of resources available to them from across the state.

The summit, presented in partnership with Lafayette Economic Development Authority and OneAcadiana, is open to all small business owners and entrepreneurs in Louisiana. This year’s event will feature informational sessions and panel discussions with resource experts and business leaders on numerous topics including the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Attendees will also have engagement opportunities designed to facilitate contracting relationships with state agencies and other partners.

The 2023 Louisiana Small Business Summit will take place Tuesday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Cajundome and Convention Center in Lafayette. Registration is open through Oct.17. Tickets can be purchased here and cost $20 after fees, covering registration and lunch.

“Since 2016, Gov. John Bel Edwards has made Louisiana small businesses a top priority for his administration, and LED is proud to deliver on that,” LED Secretary Don Pierson said. “The Louisiana Small Business Summit is a unique opportunity that provides access to business tools, training resources and networking under one roof. I encourage all small business owners and entrepreneurs in the state to take advantage of this exceptional event.”

Summit attendees will have the opportunity onsite to become certified in the Hudson and Veterans initiatives and register as vendors with the state. Participants can also visit the reverse trade show, which connects business owners with procurement representatives from state agencies, sponsors and key small business resource partners.

Scheduled speakers include Gov. Edwards, Secretary Pierson and managing partner of Collab Capital and former head of Google for Startups in the U.S Jewel Burks Solomon who will provide a keynote address during lunch.

Panel discussions will have participants from the Office of the Governor, Office of State Procurement, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, LA APEX Accelerator, the Louisiana Small Business Development Center Network and small business owners from across the state.

“The Louisiana Small Business Summit will provide tremendously valuable content to small business owners as they explore the many procurement opportunities available in the state,” Lafayette Economic Development Authority President and CEO Mandi Mitchell said. “LEDA is honored to play a role in making this gathering possible – serving as host along with LED and One Acadiana – demonstrating our commitment to catalyzing job growth through entrepreneurship with a focus on small and minority business owners. Our local team of Lafayette and Acadiana community leaders is grateful for the partnership with Sec. Pierson and LED and for the opportunity to have the ‘Hub City’ serve as host for this year’s summit.”

“The LED Small Business Services team is committed to ensuring Louisiana small businesses have the resources and opportunities to grow and thrive, supporting economic activity in our communities and providing great jobs to Louisiana residents,” said Stephanie Hartman, director of LED Small Business Services. “Connecting our small businesses to upcoming opportunities and giving them the ability to tap into the resources and certifications that help them capitalize on those opportunities is key.”

For additional information on agenda and speakers please visit the Louisiana Small Business Summit webpage.