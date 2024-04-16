25 Louisiana Entrepreneurs Selected for Shell’s 2024 Business Accelerator

Today, Shell USA, Inc., in collaboration with the Louisiana Small Business Development Center (LSBDC), named the 25 entrepreneurs selected from 13 Louisiana parishes who comprise the 2024 Louisiana cohort of Shell’s flagship enterprise development program, Shell LiveWIRE. The global program, now in its second year in Louisiana, works as a business accelerator and aims to strengthen the local economy by giving Louisiana entrepreneurs free access to knowledge, skills, networks, and resources that can help their businesses and, in turn, their communities thrive.

Shell LiveWIRE’s 2024 Louisiana cohort features a diverse class of entrepreneurs, whose businesses span a range of industries: architecture, beauty, construction, fashion, food and beverage, health, insurance, landscaping, hospitality, security, and more.

“Small businesses backed by local entrepreneurs are the foundation for economic development,” notes Emma Lewis, Shell SVP US Chemicals and Products. “Shell LiveWIRE recognizes the value and impact of homegrown businesses. We are excited to welcome our second group of south Louisiana self-starters who are creating employment opportunities, delivering diverse services and products, and contributing to the growth of their neighborhoods and communities. A small business can make a big difference.”

The program aims to connect participants to support networks within their markets to help build and expand businesses across 13 rural parishes in South Louisiana: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Saint Charles, Saint James, Saint John the Baptist, Saint Mary, and Terrebonne.

Louisiana Small Business Development Center acts as the local implementing partner for the program, bringing a proven curriculum customized to meet the needs of the Shell LiveWIRE Louisiana cohort class. The sessions are delivered by local subject-matter experts in marketing, finance, and team management.

“The Louisiana Small Business Development is honored to have partnered with Shell LiveWIRE to create and deliver a high-impact entrepreneurial program to support and assist these creative and diverse small business owners,” said Heidi Melancon, Associate LSBDC State Director. “The combination of training, business advising, and expert resources is a winning combination for entrepreneurs to create growth-oriented, profitable, and sustainable businesses. LSBDC will continue to support these entrepreneurs beyond their Shell LiveWIRE graduation. Entrepreneurship is crucial to economic growth and prosperity, and we are appreciative of Shell’s commitment to entrepreneurs worldwide.”

Meet the 2024 Shell LiveWIRE Louisiana Cohort

Here are three local entrepreneurs who are a part of the Cohort:

Sweet Kraving Donuts

Alycia Johnson is the owner of Sweet Kraving Donuts, a mobile breakfast food establishment serving high-quality gourmet pastries in Vacherie and Gray, LA. Established in 2019, Sweet Kraving Donuts has been satisfying cravings across the Tri-Parish Area.

Alycia, a serial entrepreneur with ventures in retail, e-commerce, bakery, real estate, and more, was inspired to start the business after traveling and experiencing famous foods from different states. Recognizing the opportunity, she introduced the community to its first donut delivery service, delivering warm and fresh donuts directly to customers’ doors.

The community’s overwhelming support led Sweet Kraving Donuts to join The Chamber of Commerce and gain recognition in the local paper. As the first donut food truck in the area, Sweet Kraving Donuts has expanded its menu in recent years to include chicken and waffles, beignets, and coffee.

Every Way Insurance Agency LLC

Thrissa Every is a dedicated business owner, managing an independent insurance agency, Every Way Insurance Agency LLC. Thrissa specializes in providing personalized service to clients and her community, offering a wide range of insurance products including home, auto, flood, life, business, and commercial coverage. She is committed to assessing the unique needs of each client, ensuring they are adequately covered at the right price.

In addition to her professional endeavors, Thrissa is actively involved in her community and owns rental properties that address critical housing needs.

Thrissa’s approach to insurance is rooted in building relationships. She understands that everyone has different insurance needs and offers personalized assessments to help protect her clients’ hard-won assets.

Propel Learning

Dr. Channing Parfait is the founder and owner of Propel Learning, an academic and tutoring center for students from kindergarten through 12th grade. With a dedicated team of retired, practicing, and aspiring teachers, Propel Learning specializes in personalized one-on-one tutoring to meet each student’s academic needs, covering concepts from phonics to trigonometry and chemistry.

In addition to his role at Propel Learning, Dr. Parfait serves as the assistant dean for the College of Education and Behavioral Sciences at Nicholls State University. He is actively involved in the education community, serving as president of the Lafourche Education Foundation Board and chairing the foundation’s Bayou King Cake Festival (now Louisiana King Cake Festival) for two years. Dr. Parfait also serves as a board member on the Nicholls Alumni Federation Board and previously taught middle school English Language Arts in Terrebonne, Lafourche, and Ascension Parishes.

About Shell LiveWIRE

Shell LiveWIRE is the flagship enterprise development program of Shell. The program strengthens local economies across the globe by promoting entrepreneurship and developing entrepreneurs.

Shell LiveWIRE’s mission is to stimulate local economies through entrepreneurship, innovation, and meaningful employment. Every year, Shell LiveWIRE supports thousands of individuals in accessing the knowledge, skills, networks, and resources to turn business ideas into successful enterprises that provide sustainable incomes, create jobs and drive innovation.

Started in Scotland in 1982, the program is now active in 18 countries around the world. In 2023, Shell LiveWIRE trained about 3,400 people around the world and helped create more than 1,200 jobs and 196 new businesses.

About Louisiana Small Business Development Center (LSBDC)

The Louisiana Small Business Development Center Network (LSBDC) is a mission and performance driven organization. The focus of the LSBDC is to provide high quality, professional assistance to small businesses with an emphasis on in-depth, substantive, longer-term, outcome-oriented consulting and training. The LSBDC has operated in Louisiana for forty years and is a member of America’s Small Business Development Association. The LSBDC, which began in 1983, is the oldest and largest national small business technical assistance organization. Louisiana is organized into ten regional centers, each hosted by a university in that region. The core services of the LSBDC are confidential one-on-one business consulting, impactful training programs, and expert resources designed to meet the needs of entrepreneurs. Annually, the LSBDC assists 3,500 plus small businesses, creating over $100 million in capitalization, starting nearly 200 businesses, creating over 900 jobs, and training nearly 7,000 businesses.