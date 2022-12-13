Accomplished drummer returns to his roots to redefine music lessons in Houma

Rob Cournoyer, Houma native and acclaimed performance drummer, has returned to his hometown to open the Cournoyer Center for Music Performance. Students will not only learn how to play an instrument but also how to play that instrument as part of a band.

After graduating from Vandebilt Catholic High School, Cournoyer left Houma to attend Berklee College of Music in Boston. From there he led an accomplished career teaching drum students around the country and playing in many successful bands. One of his many career highlights was being called up on stage by Warren Haynes to play congas with The Allman Brothers Band at the Beacon Theater in New York City.

Ultimately, Cournoyer wanted to return to his roots to share what he has learned and to encourage students of all ages in a performance-inspired studio. Having retired from performing, he opened the school in his hometown. He says, “My music career has taken me all over the world. There’s no better community to contribute to than the one that raised me, so I moved back to Houma and started the school.”

The Performance Center provides one-on-one instruction where students will learn the proper techniques pertaining to their instrument of choice. Students then learn songs that are reinforced in the performance program, where they perform with other students in a live band application. This is a proven, results-driven approach for establishing a strong foundation in musical proficiency for the beginner and enhancing the knowledge of musicians with experience.

“While teaching in performance-based music education schools in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, I experienced first-hand how much it can impact a person’s life,” shared Cournoyer. “When I decided to retire from the music business, I wanted to open a facility that doesn’t just teach students how to play an instrument but to enhance the social skills of younger students by putting them in bands and having them work on their abilities together.”

Students who enroll in the music program can experience many other benefits including higher language skills, increased hand-eye-coordination, better problem-solving skills, improved memory, and higher test scores. Cournoyer explains, “Combining the Private Lesson Program with the Performance Program, students improve their listening and communication skills, achieve higher levels of creativity, learn the importance of teamwork, and gain a higher sense of self-confidence.”

Toby Prosperie, father of one of the students, shares “The Cournoyer Center for Music Performance has connected Ashlie to her inner happy place! From the moment we toured the school, we knew that this was where she needed to be. The love that this place has for music shines through my child.”

The Cournoyer Center for Music Performance will open its doors to the community for an open house the first Saturday of every month from 10AM-2PM starting January 7, 2023. To learn more about the programs offered, visit www.cournoyercenter.com or call 985-772-8066 for a tour.