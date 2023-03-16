ALDI to open new store in Houma

ALDI is planning to open a Houma, LA store early next year!

Located at 1520 Martin Luther King Blvd, the former Twin Peaks location, ALDI stores are purposefully designed for simplicity and efficiency. A typical store is approximately 12,000 square feet of retail space, making ALDI stores much easier to navigate than traditional grocery stores.

“We’re always exploring opportunities in multiple markets across the country,” shared Heather Moore, Divisional Vice President of ALDI. “When it comes to choosing new store locations, we carefully consider several factors. Above all else, we look for convenient locations for our customers that can support a high traffic volume daily.”

The ALDI business model is intentionally different, and everything we do is focused on offering shoppers the best products at the lowest prices possible, every day. From our unique business model rooted in simplicity and efficiency to our thoughtful store layouts, everything about ALDI is designed to provide customers the best grocery shopping experience.

