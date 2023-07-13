Alumni Grill to begin construction August/September 2023

Alumni Grill has announced that their rebuilding process, following a devastating fire in May of 2022, will begin by the end of the summer!

“We will be in the same location we were at before,” said owner and head chef Minh Le. “We are working on finalizing plans for the Fire Marshal and Board of Health, so we are getting the process rolling.” Construction, pending permits, is expected to begin around August/September 2023.

The building process is estimated to take 7-8 months, with another 3-4 months allotted to reopen. “We are hoping to be open next year this time in 2024,” said Le.

Thibodaux’s neighborhood-style grill is known for its burgers, salads, tacos, and barbecue lunch specials, operating right by Le’s alma-mater, Nicholls State University. Le and all those at Alumni Grill pride themselves on running a casual, affordable, and locally-owned lunch spot for those in Thibodaux.

For more information about Alumni Grill, and to stay up-to-date on their building progress, please visit their Facebook or website.