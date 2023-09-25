Amanda Chavez, RN named latest Terrebonne General Daisy Award Recipient

Terrebonne General Health System has announced that Amanda Chavez, RN, has been named the most recent Daisy Award winner!

Amanda has worked in Labor and Delivery for 14 years. Her favorite part about working at Terrebonne General is being there for her patients during one of the most challenging and vulnerable times in their lives.

The Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nurses recognizes the “super-human work done by nurses every day.”

Patients can nominate a staff member by downloading the form and mailing it to: Terrebonne General Health System, Administration, Atth: Daisy Coordinator, P.O. Box 6037, Houma, LA 70361.