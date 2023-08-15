Amelia Castell, Community Wellness Project Coordinator Honored As a Child Passenger Safety Hero

Terrebonne General Health System’s Community Wellness Project Coordinator, Amelia Castell, was honored with the Child Passenger Safety Hero Award. Castell is the Community Wellness Project Coordinator at the Terrebonne General Healthy Lifestyles Center.

Terrebonne General Health System, in conjunction with Louisiana State Police and Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force, offers free car seat inspections at Terrebonne General Women’s Health Center every Wednesday of the month. Our team can teach you to select the proper child restraint, ensure that your child is placed into the restraint properly, and confirm that the restraint is correctly installed in your vehicle. It is estimated that 96% of child restraints are installed incorrectly; Terrebonne General is eager to change that through this free service to the community.

The Child Passenger Safety (CPS) award honors technicians and instructors for their considerable knowledge and expertise in various community-based activities, such as child safety seat checks, where parents and caregivers receive education and hands-on assistance. Louisiana has over 630 child passenger safety technicians; three techs from each region are awarded annually the CPS Hero Award for their exemplary efforts.

“We are proud to have Amelia on our Healthy Lifestyles team and excited to have Terrebonne General as a Car Seat Fitting Station as a community resource,” said Phyllis Peoples, President, and CEO.