Andrew Hinkebein joins Bollinger Shipyards as Director of Government Affairs

Bollinger Shipyards (“Bollinger”) recently announced that Andrew Hinkebein has been named Director of Government Affairs and will lead all state and local government relations efforts. Andrew will join the Government & External Affairs division of Bollinger Shipyards under EVP Geoffrey Green, where he will collaborate with community and economic development partners to continue driving the company’s growth and success across the Gulf Coast.

The announcement was made by Ben Bordelon, Bollinger’s President and Chief Executive Officer, who said, “Andrew’s reputation and commitment to the Gulf Coast made him an obvious choice to represent Bollinger and its 4,000 employees in the communities, counties, parishes and states where we operate. Our greatest asset is our people and Andrew will be critical to ensuring that our world-class workforce across our 13 facilities in Louisiana and Mississippi enjoy the continued support of our elected leaders across the I-10 corridor.”

A seasoned government affairs leader with over 16 years of experience in navigating complex legislative and regulatory environments at the federal, state, and local levels, Andrew most recently served as State Director for U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville in Alabama, where he oversaw operations across five offices, and collaborated with legislative staff to develop state-focused federal legislation.

“I’m thrilled to have Andrew join our growing team,” said Geoffrey Green, Executive Vice President of Government and External Affairs. “Andrew will play a vital role in increasing Bollinger’s engagement with our elected and community leaders across our entire footprint. As a company, we are working hard to establish South Mississippi as the Center of Excellence in building world-class icebreakers, a trade that was nearly dead for a half century. Andrew, among other projects, will be working with our local and state partners to make this vision a reality.”

Prior to joining Sen. Tuberville’s team, Andrew held the role of Southern Regional Director for U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, where he advised the Senator on regional issues and defense policy initiatives. Andrew also spent time as the Director of Community and Government Relations at the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources, where he facilitated interactions with legislative bodies and advised on strategic messaging to advance the agency’s policy objectives.

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Andrew served our Country with distinction, was trained in intelligence at the Navy and Marine Corps Intelligence Training Center, deployed with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit and received commendations for his search and rescue efforts during Hurricane Katrina.

ABOUT BOLLINGER SHIPYARDS LLC

Bollinger Shipyards (www.bollingershipyards.com) has a 78-year legacy as a leading designer and builder of high-performance military patrol boats and salvage vessels, research vessels, ocean-going double hull barges, offshore oil field support vessels, tugboats, rigs, lift boats, inland waterways push boats, barges, and other steel and aluminum products from its new construction shipyards as part of the U. S. industrial base. Bollinger has 13 facilities, all strategically located throughout Louisiana and Mississippi with direct access to the Gulf of Mexico, the Mississippi River and the Intracoastal Waterway. Bollinger is the largest vessel repair company in the Gulf of Mexico region.