Applications now open for 2023 Small and Emerging Business Roundtables Program

The recruitment process has started for Louisiana Economic Development’s Small and Emerging Business Development Roundtables program, the innovative peer-to-peer learning program that brings small and emerging business leaders together for a yearlong experience of collaborative learning, problem solving and professional development.

The program is based on the PeerSpectives™ Roundtable System developed by the Edward Lowe Foundation and considered a nationwide best practice. Participation is open to both current and prospective SEBD program participants. The roundtables convene in July and August; each cohort meets 10 times throughout the year to explore best practices, share business challenges and brainstorm solutions in a supportive environment.

“SEBD Roundtables provide Louisiana’s strong small business community with the opportunity to collaborate and address the challenges that arise while starting and building a business,” LED Secretary Don Pierson said. “The roundtable setting creates a space for entrepreneurs to strengthen leadership skills and grow their network. I encourage current SEBD participants and other small and emerging business owners to take full advantage.”

Through group discussions, small business leaders work collaboratively to enhance management skills, improve decision-making and identify strengths and opportunities for improvement.

“The SEBD roundtable was such a great experience,” Safe Wash Solutions CEO Ciana McDaniel said. “The topics were on point with what business owners deal with and the speakers gave so much insight. We also had a great group of peers that shared their experiences and I will certainly miss every one of them.”

SEBD intermediaries across the state provide technical and managerial assistance through the program and are certified to ensure a consistent experience. Current and prospective SEBD Program certified companies interested in taking part in the roundtables should contact the nearest SEBD Intermediary listed below for details about the application process:

Bayou Region Incubator, Thibodaux

Microbusiness Enterprise Corporation of Ascension, Gonzales

Propeller, New Orleans

Small Business Development and Management Institute, Southern University at New Orleans

Small Business Development Center, Southeastern Louisiana University, Hammond

Small Business Development Center, Southern University, Baton Rouge

Small Business Development Center, Southern University at Shreveport

Small Business Development Center, University of Louisiana Monroe

Small Business Development Center, University of Louisiana at Lafayette

TruFund Financial Services, Baton Rouge

Urban League of Louisiana, New Orleans

For more information on SEBD Roundtables, contact LED Senior Program Manager Tatiana Bruce at Tatiana.Bruce@la.gov or 225.342.5663. Learn more about the SEBD Program and certification here.