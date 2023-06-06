Applications now open for 2023 Small and Emerging Business Roundtables Program

The recruitment process has started for Louisiana Economic Development’s Small and Emerging Business Development Roundtables program, the innovative peer-to-peer learning program that brings small and emerging business leaders together for a yearlong experience of collaborative learning, problem solving and professional development.
The program is based on the PeerSpectives™ Roundtable System developed by the Edward Lowe Foundation and considered a nationwide best practice. Participation is open to both current and prospective SEBD program participants. The roundtables convene in July and August; each cohort meets 10 times throughout the year to explore best practices, share business challenges and brainstorm solutions in a supportive environment.
“SEBD Roundtables provide Louisiana’s strong small business community with the opportunity to collaborate and address the challenges that arise while starting and building a business,” LED Secretary Don Pierson said. “The roundtable setting creates a space for entrepreneurs to strengthen leadership skills and grow their network. I encourage current SEBD participants and other small and emerging business owners to take full advantage.”
Through group discussions, small business leaders work collaboratively to enhance management skills, improve decision-making and identify strengths and opportunities for improvement.
“The SEBD roundtable was such a great experience,” Safe Wash Solutions CEO Ciana McDaniel said. “The topics were on point with what business owners deal with and the speakers gave so much insight. We also had a great group of peers that shared their experiences and I will certainly miss every one of them.”
SEBD intermediaries across the state provide technical and managerial assistance through the program and are certified to ensure a consistent experience. Current and prospective SEBD Program certified companies interested in taking part in the roundtables should contact the nearest SEBD Intermediary listed below for details about the application process:
For more information on SEBD Roundtables, contact LED Senior Program Manager Tatiana Bruce at Tatiana.Bruce@la.gov or 225.342.5663. Learn more about the SEBD Program and certification here.