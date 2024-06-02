Applications now open for 2024 Small and Emerging Businesses Roundtables Program

The recruitment process has started for Louisiana Economic Development’s Small and Emerging Business Development Roundtables program, the innovative peer-to-peer learning program that brings small and emerging business leaders together for a yearlong experience of collaborative learning, problem solving and professional development.

The program is based on the PeerSpectives™ Roundtable System developed by the Edward Lowe Foundation and considered a nationwide best practice. Participation is open to both current and prospective SEBD program participants. The roundtables convene in July and August; each cohort meets 10 times throughout the year to explore best practices, share business challenges and brainstorm solutions in a supportive environment.

“By fostering an environment where business owners can collaborate, share insights and learn from each other, SEBD Roundtables empowers them to overcome challenges and seize new opportunities,” LED Director of Small Business Services Stephanie Hartman said. “Through these roundtables, we are building a more resilient and dynamic small business ecosystem, ensuring that businesses of all sizes have the resources and support they need to thrive.”

Through group discussions, small business leaders work collaboratively to enhance management skills, improve decision-making and identify strengths and opportunities for improvement.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my SEBD Roundtable experience, the discussions and insights shared have been incredibly valuable, helping me gain new perspectives and ideas that have positively impacted my business,” LL Builders Group CEO Louella Cleveland said. “Being surrounded by a group of like-minded business professionals who are passionate about making a positive difference has been amazing. I highly recommend participating in the Roundtable for anyone looking to network, expand their knowledge and take away valuable lessons learned from real experiences.”

SEBD intermediaries across the state provide technical and managerial assistance through the program and are certified to ensure a consistent experience. Current and prospective SEBD Program certified companies interested in taking part in the roundtables should contact the nearest SEBD Intermediary listed below for details about the application process:

Bayou Region Incubator, Thibodaux

Thibodaux Hispanic Chamber of Commerce , New Orleans

, New Orleans Microbusiness Enterprise Corporation of Ascension, Gonzales

Gonzales Propeller, New Orleans

New Orleans Small Business Development and Management Institute, Southern University at New Orleans

Southern University at New Orleans Small Business Development Center, Southeastern Louisiana University, Hammond

Hammond Small Business Development Center, Southern University, Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge Small Business Development Center, Southern University at Shreveport

Small Business Development Center, University of Louisiana Monroe

Small Business Development Center, University of Louisiana at Lafayette

Urban League of Louisiana, New Orleans

For more information on SEBD Roundtables, contact LED Senior Program Manager Tatiana Bruce at Tatiana.Bruce@la.gov or 225.342.5663. Learn more and apply to the SEBD Program and certification at OpportunityLouisiana.com/SEBD.