Appointments for Parish Attorney and Assistant Attorneys accepted by Terrebonne Parish Council

Parish President Gordon E. Dove requested the acceptance for his appointment of Parish Attorney and Assistant Parish Attorneys at last night’s (January 11, 2023) Terrebonne Parish Council Meeting.

His recommendation was accepted for the following appointments:

Parish Attorney– Julius P. Hebert

Assistant Parish Attorneys– Brian Marceaux, Derick Bercegeay, Brianna Wilson Orgeron, Patrick Yancey, Courtney Alcock, Vincent Dagate, Kentley Fairchild, Chris Erny, Gary Williams, Craig Landry, Tanner Magee and Michelle Neil

All motions passed 9-0.






