April LeBouef, RN Named Latest Terrebonne General Daisy Award Recipient

April LeBouef, RN, has won the latest award. April is a nurse on 3 South and Oncology. “She treats her patients with dignity, compassion, and kindness, and we are so lucky to have her on our team!” reads a statement from Terrebonne General Health System. “My patients and their families are my number one priority, but my coworkers are my strength. They are my rock. We started off as coworkers, but we quickly became family,” she said.

The Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nurses recognizes the “super-human work done by nurses every day.” Patients can nominate a staff member by downloading the form and mailing it to:

Terrebonne General Health System, Administration, Atth: Daisy Coordinator, P.O. Box 6037, Houma, LA 70341

Congratulations April!