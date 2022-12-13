Arena Energy Announces Strategic Acquisition of Gulf of Mexico Shelf Properties from GOM Shelf, LLC

“This transaction is an important milestone for Arena,” said Arena Co-Founder and CEO Mike Minarovic. “We are ‘all in’ on the future of the shallow water Gulf of Mexico, and this acquisition—coupled with the leases recently acquired in Lease Sale 257—is a natural extension of our strategy to be the premier operator on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf.”

About Arena Energy

Arena Energy, LLC was founded in 1999 on the belief that mature producing areas of the Gulf of Mexico Shelf still held vast potential – and that with the right technology, talented oil and gas finders could unlock these drilling opportunities. Today, that vision has been realized many times over. Since its founding, Arena has grown into one the largest private offshore oil and natural gas companies, having invested more than $4 billion of capital in the Gulf of Mexico, paid $1.4 billion in royalties to the federal government, and decommissioned over 300 wells and 45 platforms and other structures. Arena takes pride in safely and responsibly producing the energy that powers the United States and the world.