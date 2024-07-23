Argent LNG is Excited to Announce it Has Selected GTT Onshore Tank Technology to Develop its State-Of-The-Art Liquefaction Facility at Port Fourchon, Louisiana

PRNewswire/ — Argent LNG’s phased development in Port Fourchon will include GTT, a cryogenic membrane containment system used in the transport and storage of LNG. GTT will provide its cutting-edge membrane technology for LNG storage tanks, ensuring optimal performance, safety, and reliability due to its simplified modular technology, which relies on prefabricated containment elements to achieve optimum thermal cycle performance and facilitate construction, operation and maintenance.

GTT’s innovative containment systems are renowned for their robustness and efficiency. These systems will be integrated into Argent LNG’s storage infrastructure to enhance storage capacity and operational efficiency while minimizing environmental impact.

Jonathan Bass, CEO of Argent LNG, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with GTT, a company with unparalleled expertise in LNG storage technology. This collaboration is crucial for our mission to develop a world-class LNG facility that not only meets but exceeds industry expectations in terms of efficiency and sustainability. GTT delivers end to end solutions from storage to transportation.”

David Colson, Commercial Vice President of GTT, commented, “We are delighted to work with Argent LNG on this significant project. Our advanced membrane technologies will be key in ensuring the facility’s success and supporting the broader goal of providing cleaner energy solutions globally.”

Environmental and Economic Impact

The integration of GTT’s technology will help Argent LNG minimize its environmental footprint through efficient storage solutions that reduce methane emissions, carbon footprint, and energy consumption.

About Argent LNG

In 2024, Argent LNG secured a long-term exclusive lease with the Port of Fourchon, marking a significant milestone in our journey towards becoming a premier LNG producer. With operations slated to commence in 2029/2030, Argent LNG is poised to make a substantial impact in the LNG industry, both within the United States and on a global scale. Argent’s primary focus is liquefied natural gas (LNG), which will be distributed to markets spanning four continents, catering to the increasing demand for eco-friendly energy solutions worldwide. For more information, visit www.argentlng.com

About GTT

Over the past 60 years, the GTT Group has designed and developed, to the highest standards of excellence, some of the most innovative technologies used in LNG carriers, floating terminals, onshore storage tanks and multi-gas carriers. As part of its commitment to building a sustainable world. At the end of 2023, 530 LNG carriers and 48 onshore storage tanks fitted with GTT technology were in operation or on order worldwide.