B.I.G. announces Buddy in Business partnership for Lafourche Parish high schoolers

The Bayou Industrial Group (B.I.G.) is excited to announce their new partnership with Lafourche Parish School District, ‘Buddy in Business,’ which will facilitate a mentorship program between B.I.G. members and local high school juniors. This partnership will provide a unique opportunity for bright, young community members to shadow local B.I.G. members and learn more about different career opportunities.

“We want these students to begin forging relationships with business leaders in our community while they are still in high school,” said Ben Malbrough, local engineer and president of the Bayou Industrial Group. “Typical career fairs can be large and intimidating for high school students, but this opportunity will be more personal and inclusive. The students will have a better opportunity to ask questions one-on-one and learn about these career paths.” Lafourche Parish juniors will be able to choose a career path they are interested in and then will be matched with a B.I.G. member company, whom they will shadow at a day on the job on May 11, 2023. The B.I.G. Buddy in Business program will also benefit the participating companies, helping them connect with talented local students for future internships and career opportunities.

“Since this is our first year launching this program, we are only opening it up to Lafourche public school juniors– South Lafourche, Central Lafourche, and Thibodaux High. However, we hope it will grow to include many more schools and students eventually,” said Malbrough. “Forging these relationships early can benefit everyone and show students that there are excellent career opportunities available locally for them.”

If you are a high school junior from one of the listed participating schools and are interested in the program, please fill out the application here.