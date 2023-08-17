B.I.G. Awards $39,000 in scholarships to 12 local students

Bayou Industrial Group (B.I.G.) awarded $39,000 in scholarships to twelve local students who will be attending Nicholls State University and Fletcher Technical Community College. These students were recognized at B.I.G.’s August luncheon. B.I.G has awarded approximately $150,000 dollars in scholarships since the program’s inception in 1998.

“Our scholarship program was designed to facilitate access to the education and training that will prepare these students for the next steps in their lives and careers.” said B.I.G. Scholarship Chair Steve Barbera. The scholarships are awarded through a competitive process and are open to both graduating seniors and non-traditional students. The scholarships are funded through the proceeds of BIG’s Annual Seafood Social, which for 2023 is scheduled for Thursday, October 19 at Nicholls State University. B.I.G. would like to congratulate the following winners.

Nicholls State University winners:

Janiya Bolden –Janiya is a graduate of Central Lafourche High School and will be pursuing a nursing degree. She is the daughter of Quinton and Kwanzaa Johnson.

Hayden Callais – Hayden is a graduate of South Lafourche High School. He is pursuing a degree in pre-engineering. He is the son of Jace and Celeste Callais. Celeste is employed by BIG member company Lafourche Parish School Board.

Karissa Delahoussaye- Karissa is a graduate of Berwick High School. She is pursuing a degree in health sciences. She is the daughter of Jessie Delahoussaye and Teresa Taylor.

Thomas Foret – Thomas is a graduate of ED White. He is pursuing a degree in art education. He is the son of Craig and Michelle Foret.

Jace Hill – Jace is a graduate of Central Lafourche High School. He is pursuing a degree in accounting and finance. He is the son of Buddy and Crystal Hill.

Jake Passman – Jake is a graduate of ED White. He is pursuing a degree in accounting and finance. He is the son of Kevin and Brandi Passman. Kevin works for BIG Member company Sealevel Construction.

Dante Verdin – Dante is a graduate of University View Academy. He is pursuing a degree in General Studies. He son of Brent and Valentina Verdin.

Fletcher Technical Community College winners: