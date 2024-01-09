Bayou Community Foundation Opens Annual Competitive Grants Program

The Bayou Community Foundation is now accepting initial grant requests for the first phase of their Annual Competitive Grants Program. Since 2013, BCF has awarded 274 annual grants totaling over $2.3 million to qualified nonprofits serving Lafourche, Terrebonne and Grand Isle as part of the Foundation’s annual competitive Grants Program.

In 2024, BCF’s Grants Program will continue to fund impactful nonprofit programs that fill critical unmet needs in our service area, with special consideration of needs identified in their 2023 Community Needs Assessment.

Initial grant requests are being accepted through 5:00 p.m. CST on Friday, March 1, 2024. All grant requests must be submitted on BCF’s online grant portal.

Following this initial Letter of Intent (LOI) phase, selected organizations will be invited to participate in the second phase of the application process. Organizations selected to participate in Phase 2 of the application process will be notified by April 26, 2024.

Grants will be awarded by July 31, 2024.

Eligible Applicants Include:

Federally approved 501c3 nonprofit organizations in good standing serving residents of Lafourche Parish, Terrebonne Parish and/or Grand Isle are eligible to apply.

Applicants must be operational with services provided in Lafourche, Terrebonne and/or Grand Isle for at least one full year by March 1, 2024.

Only one grant request will be accepted from an applying organization (based on Employer Identification Number).

Description:

Grants will be awarded for nonprofit programs that address critical community needs in Lafourche, Terrebonne and/or Grand Isle, with special consideration given to programs addressing needs identified in BCF’s 2023 Community Needs Assessment.

To be considered, programs must serve one or a combination of these specific communities; grants will not be awarded to support programs outside of Lafourche, Terrebonne or Grand Isle communities.

Grants my fund tools, equipment, supplies, resources, capital improvements and other measurable costs necessary for the delivery of a nonprofit program. In 2024, grants may also fund the delivery of programs that serve residents impacted by Hurricane Ida, or programs that fill a need related to Hurricane Ida impacts.

Grants are not intended to fund general operating expenses, political campaigns or activities, fund-raising events, re-granting programs, endowments, scholarships, scientific/medical research, or programs serving private clubs/organizations/institutions.

The maximum grant request allowed is $20,000. The grant funding period is July 1, 2024 – June 30, 2025.

View a list of BCF competitive grant award recipients here.