Bayou Country Sports Complex, Presented by Terrebonne General Health System, Unveils New Messaging Signage

The Bayou Country Sports Park (BCSP), presented by Terrebonne General Health System, recently unveiled a new state-of-the-art messaging sign at its main entrance. The sign commemorates Terrebonne General Health System as the sports park’s presenting sponsor.

This partnership will further support Terrebonne General’s longstanding commitment to the health and well-being of our region’s youth. As the largest and most comprehensive health system in the area, Terrebonne General provides much-needed community resources, education, and care with many community partner organizations that are dedicated to making the community a healthier place.

“Terrebonne General is proud to play a vital role in this community partnership that is centered on health and wellness,” said Phyllis Peoples, Terrebonne General Health System President and CEO. “The youth of our community are our future leaders, and to play a major role in providing them outstanding facilities such as these, where they can learn important values such as physical activity, teamwork, and staying fit is setting the stage for healthier, more productive adults,” she added.

“We appreciate the partnerships where local government, businesses, and residents work together to move Terrebonne Parish forward. Quality of Life for all residents is on the forefront of our priorities and this is another step in the right direction towards reaching our goals,” said Jason Bergeron, Terrebonne Parish President.

The BCSC is a premier venue that offers baseball, softball, and soccer fields and a recreation area with a fully stocked fishing pond, beach, and splash park with concession stands. Local, regional, and travel teams from across the country will use the complex for games and tournaments. All visitors alike can enjoy the beautiful surroundings that offer family-friendly activities.

Pictured are Jason Bergeron, Terrebonne Parish President; Phyllis Peoples, Terrebonne General Health System President and CEO; and Earl Eues, Terrebonne General Health System Board Chairman.