Bayou Industrial Group Announces Departure of Interim Executive Director Deanna Lafont and Appointment of Jessica St. Pierre as Successor

After dedicated service spanning nearly 8 years, Bayou Industrial Group (BIG) announces the departure of Interim Executive Director Deanna Lafont. Lafont, who assumed the role in October 2022, has been a pivotal figure in guiding BiG through a period of transition and progress. Prior to her interim appointment, Lafont served as a board member of BIG for six years, bringing a wealth of experience and insight to her leadership role.

During her tenure, Lafont has demonstrated unwavering dedication to advancing the interests of the BIG in the bayou region, playing a key role in the implementation of the BIG Buddy in Business program. Her leadership and commitment have been instrumental in fostering collaboration and promoting economic growth throughout the region.

“It has been a privilege to serve as Interim Executive Director of Bayou Industrial Group,” said Deanna Lafont. “I am grateful for the opportunity to have contributed to the organization’s mis- sion and am proud of the progress we’ve made together. As I step down from this role, I am confident in BIG’s continued success under new leadership.”

BIG is pleased to announce the appointment of Jessica St. Pierre as the new Executive Director, effective May 16. St. Pierre brings 15 years of administrative experience in higher education and healthcare, along with a deep understanding of BIG’s mission and objectives. Her proven leader- ship abilities and passion for community engagement make her well-suited to lead BIG into its next phase of growth and impact.

“We are delighted to welcome Jessica St. Pierre as the new Executive Director of Bayou Industrial Group,” said Eddie Callais, President of BIG. “Her unique blend of experience, expertise, and commitment to our organization’s goals make her an exceptional choice for this role. We look forward to working closely with Jessica as we continue to advance the interests of our members and the community.”

In her new role, St. Pierre will be responsible for working collaboratively with the BIG Board of Directors, members, and stakeholders to drive strategic initiatives and promote economic development in the region.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Bayou Industrial Group as Executive Director,” said St. Pierre. “I am deeply committed to building upon the foundation laid by Deanna Lafont and working alongside the BIG team to achieve our shared goals. Together, we will continue to advocate for policies and projects that support the growth and prosperity of our region.”

“Please join us in expressing our gratitude to Deanna Lafont for her dedication and service to Bayou Industrial Group and in welcoming Jessica St. Pierre as she assumes her new role”, said Callais.