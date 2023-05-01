Bayou Industrial Group names 2023 B.I.G. Achiever recipients

The Bayou Industrial Group announced the recipients of the 2023 B.I.G. Achiever awards. The B.I.G. Achiever awards recognizes companies that exemplify B.I.G.’s mission to grow and strengthen the Bayou Region through their voluntary efforts and investments in coastal restoration/protection, infrastructure, education, economic development, and/or community development. One award is presented to an individual member and another to a company member each year, the 2023 recipients are Eddie Callais and Gallagher.

Eddie Callais explained his passion for the community in a recent interview with B.I.G. “All I can tell you is that I’m a bayou boy through and though. I spent my entire life, not only my childhood, but my entire life growing up in South Lafourche. The only time I wasn’t living in South Lafourche was when I lived in Thibodaux when I attended Nicholls. Part of the heritage that we come from, is that you have all of your relatives living within a five mile radius of you, said Callais. “I’ve served as chairman of the Lafourche Chamber of Commerce, President of Fourchon Oilman’s Association, President of Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo, and currently serving as Executive Vice President of the Bayou Industrial Group as well as volunteering at a number of other charities and events. I do what I do because of the love of the community and I’n just so entrenched in this culture and heritage, and community.”

Gallagher Employee Benefits Consultant Buddy Ledet shared his company’s community involvement in a recent interview as well. “At Gallagher, we’re ready to face any challenge, any risk, anywhere in the world. We’re an insurance and risk management company, we’re global with over 44,00 employees, world wide in 140 countries. In Thibodaux, our focus is employee benefits,” said Ledet. “We stay very involved in things like the Thibodaux Fire Department, Lafourche Education Foundation, Lafourche Arc, Thibodaux Kiwanis Club, and so many other organizations, the South Central Industrial Organization, Nicholls Athletics, Nicholls Alumni Federation, you name it, we’re there. But also, when disaster strikes, we’re there. Our clients went thought a lot, as we all did [during Hurricane Ida] whether it was churches down in Cut Off, or fire stations in Raceland, Gallagher was there feeding the public, and offering whatever services we could.”

Congratulations to the 2023 recipients! To view Eddie Callais’ video interview, click here. To view Buddy Ledet’s interview, click here. The Bayou Industrial Group is a non-profit, non-partisan organization committed to the growth and sustainability of business and industry in the Bayou Region of southeast Louisiana.