Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District announces newly appointed executive director

The Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District (BLFWD) Board of Commissioners is pleased to announce that Dustin Rabalais has been appointed Executive Director.

Rabalais joins the Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District with a background in project design with over 18 years of experience working for Leonard Chauvin P.E., P.L.S., and T. Baker Smith, LLC. He is a native of Thibodaux, LA where he still resides today. He graduated from E.D. White, Nicholls State University, and is a Veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard. Dustin’s work experience includes all aspects of engineering projects involving dredging, marsh creation, and levees. His most recent position was the Public Market Lead at T. Baker Smith in which his duties included coordination and the business development of all government clients.

“I am truly excited and honored to be the next Executive Director of the Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District. I want to thank the Commissioners for the trust they have placed in me. Additionally, I want to wish the out-going director Ben Malbrough all the best in his future endeavors.” said Rabalais.

The District includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, Lafourche, and Terrebonne. BLFWD currently provides over 300,000 residents in these four parishes with fresh water for homes, businesses, agriculture, and offshore energy production.

Bayou Lafourche is also one of the main arteries of fresh water enriching 120,000 acres of coastal marsh in lower Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes. The BLFWD works to maintain and strengthen this environmental role of Bayou Lafourche, in addition to enhancing the bayou’s capacity for providing clean, fresh drinking water and safe recreation opportunities for local residents.

Hugh Caffery, Chairman of the BLFWD said “Dustin Rabalais becomes Executive Director of the Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District after years of direct involvement managing major district projects as well as many other public works; Dustin brings a wealth of experience, knowledge and passion to this position.”