Bayou Region Incubator accepting new membership applications

The Bayou Region Incubator will provide and connect training, services, mentorships, networking and other support to existing and aspiring entrepreneurs and small businesses, with a specific focus on those operating within the Bayou Region. The Incubator will assist in new business development to impact economic development in response and proactively due to the pandemic and economic threatening risks. The BRI will focus on ever-changing threats to the coast, community, health and economy by continuous response, assistance, need adaptation, and development.

A variety of Membership Plans to choose from include: