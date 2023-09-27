Bayou Region Incubator accepting new membership applications

Mandalay Nature Trail is officially back openSeptember 27, 2023
The Bayou Region Incubator is currently accepting membership applications with a tentative move in date of November 1, 2023. Startups and small businesses are encouraged to apply quickly for membership as spaces are limited and fill up fast.
The Bayou Region Incubator will provide and connect training, services, mentorships, networking and other support to existing and aspiring entrepreneurs and small businesses, with a specific focus on those operating within the Bayou Region. The Incubator will assist in new business development to impact economic development in response and proactively due to the pandemic and economic threatening risks. The BRI will focus on ever-changing threats to the coast, community, health and economy by continuous response, assistance, need adaptation, and development.
A variety of Membership Plans to choose from include:
- Weekly Pass
- Virtual Membership
- The Commons
- Dedicated Desk
- Private Office Space
- Enterprise
Meeting Room Spaces:
- The Federal Reserve
- The Boardroom
- The Safe Exchange
- The Mint & The Heist
- The Commons
In addition, with a one year membership, members can take advantage of Eleven Core Topics including:
- CyberSecurity
- Diversity & Equity
- Finance
- Startup Experiences
- Marketing
- Data & Market Research
- Technology
- Grants & Funding
- Leadership & Organization
- Pricing Strategy
- Workforce Development
The Bayou Region Incubator is powered by Nicholls State University and sponsored by Chevron. Call 985-493-2573 or visit the organization online. Applications can also be found online.