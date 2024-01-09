Bayou Region Incubator Business Pitch Competition Extended

The Bayou Region Incubator will be hosting a Business Pitch Competition on Thursday, April 18, 2024. The event was previously scheduled for February 21, 2024. Don’t miss the opportunity to showcase your entrepreneurial talent and compete for exciting prizes.

Register now and take a step towards turning your business dreams into reality. Applications are due by January 12, 2024. To apply, please click here.

First stage entrepreneurs will win an $8,000 cash prize and $1,000 Bayou Region Incubator for first place, a $5,000 cash prize and $500 Bayou Region Incubator voucher for second place, and a $2,000 cash prize and $250 Bayou Region Incubator voucher for third.

Second stage entrepreneurs will win a $10,000 cash prize and $6,300 Bayou Region Incubator for first place, an $8,000 cash prize and $3,300 Bayou Region Incubator voucher for second place, and a $5,000 cash prize and $3,300 Bayou Region Incubator voucher for third.

For more information, please contact information@bayouregionincubator.org.