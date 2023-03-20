Bayou Region WBA accepting nominations for Athena Award

Which business leader has not only excelled in his or her field, but has worked to support women’s careers?

That person – male or female – deserves to be nominated for the 2022 Athena Award, given by the Women’s Business Alliance of the Bayou Region.

The Athena Award honors an individual who strives toward the highest levels of personal and professional accomplishment, excels in his or her chosen field, provides a valuable service to improve quality of life in the community and forges a path of leadership for women to follow. Previous Athena Award honorees include Gloria Williams, Julie Pellegrin, Angie Pitre, Lori Davis and Arlanda Williams.

Nomination forms can be downloaded from the organization’s website at www.bayouregionwba.org. Submit completed forms to info@bayouregionwba.org or 6133 La. 311, Houma, LA 70360. Nomination deadline is May 5, 2023.