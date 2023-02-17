BCF nonprofit grant requests due March 1

The Bayou Community Foundation is accepting initial grant requests from local non-profit organizations through Wednesday, March 1, for its 2023 competitive grants program.

Qualified 501c3 nonprofit organizations serving Lafourche Parish, Terrebonne Parish, and Grand Isle residents with human services, education, workforce development, and coastal preservation programs are encouraged to apply through the Foundation’s online grant portal, which can be accessed at https://www.bayoucf.org/grants-process/

Since 2013, Bayou Community Foundation has awarded over $1.9 million to local nonprofits addressing critical community needs through the annual grants program.

For more information, contact Executive Director Jennifer Armand at armandj@bayoucf.org or visit the Bayou Community Foundation website at www.BayouCF.org.