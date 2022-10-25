Beast Brands Announce New Warehouse in Houma

Houma provided the setting for the original Swamp Thing comic books. The Rougarou may or may not haunt the bayou. And now there’s a new Beast in town: Beast Brands recently moved its entire warehouse operation to Houma!

Employing 11 people currently, the operation – located at 128 Capital Blvd – houses the company’s entire inventory of shampoos, conditioners, soaps and grooming products. “We’re excited to be part of the Houma community,” says John Cascarano, Founder and CEO of Beast Brands. “We couldn’t imagine a better partner for our startup. As we grow, we look forward to growing our warehouse operations and supporting the city of Houma even more.”

Beast partnered with local company Circle the Wagons to provide equipment and other supplies to get the warehouse up and running. Chase Russell, Director of Warehouse Operations and Logistics of Circle the Wagons, has this to say: “It is HUGE for Houma to have a new industry like this in town. When we explain what is happening, it blows people’s minds that this is being done here. Very exciting stuff, and I am thrilled to be a part of it!”

Beast is hosting a meet-and-greet event at the Houma warehouse on November 16 from 3 to 7 PM with light bites, product samples and the option to get your picture taken with the Beast. You can also order products online and pick them up directly from the warehouse. Visit GetBeast.com and choose “local pickup” at checkout.

Beast® energizing body washes, shampoos and conditioners, soaps, lotions and shaving supplies are produced in the U.S.A. with certified cruelty-free ingredients (“No beasts were harmed in the making of these products”). Their awakening scents are derived from natural botanicals you can feel—good stuff from the earth like eucalyptus, peppermint, tea tree, ginseng, guarana, green tea, pomegranate, bakuchiol, moringa and more. Beast products are formulated to ignite the intensity in your shower, sink and bathroom routine. Groom Boldly with Beast®.