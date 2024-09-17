Beloved Southern-Style Chicken Salad Restaurant to open in Thibodaux this September

September 17, 2024
Calling all chicken salad lovers! Thibodaux will become the home of the newest nationally-beloved Chicken Salad Chick this fall.

 

Thibodaux’s Chicken Salad Chick will be located at 1050 S Acadia Road in Suite F, and will officially open with a ribbon cutting ceremony on September 25, 2024 at 10:30 AM. Guests will be eligible to enter a contest to win free chicken salad for a year until September 30, 2024.

 

Chicken Salad Chick offers scratch-made, Southern-style, crave-able favorites served with heart. The national restaurant offers fresh and healthy fare with a uniquely gracious hospitality everyone is sure to love. See their full menu here.

 

For more information about Thibodaux’s new Chicken Salad Chick, please visit their Facebook page.

Isabelle Pinto

