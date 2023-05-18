BIG Buddy in Business Program Hosts 45 Lafourche Parish High School Juniors

Bayou Industrial Group partnered with Lafourche Parish School District to host 45 high school juniors with 12 member companies for a day of mentorship on Thursday, May 11. This new initiative, B.I.G. Buddy in Business, provided a unique opportunity for South Lafourche, Central Lafourche and Thibodaux High juniors to shadow local businesses to learn about different career opportunities.

“We are thrilled with the success of our first B.I.G. Buddy in Business mentorship day. The students who participated were able to learn about careers that interest them and develop relationships with business leaders who can mentor them,” said Ben Malbrough president of Bayou Industrial Group.

The goals of the program are to provide career advice and mentorship to a student who may not have access to professionals in the career of their choice, and to forge a relationship with a local student, which can potentially lead to retention of that student as a professional in the Bayou Region.

Participating companies included DDG, D. Lafont Consulting Group, Foret Contracting Group, LLC, Gallagher, GIS Engineering, John Deere Thibodaux, LaJaunie’s Pest Control, LaPorte CPAs & Business Advisors, L.E. Fletcher Technical Community College, Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism, REV Business and Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. Participating students will be invited to attend the BIG membership luncheon on Monday, June 12.