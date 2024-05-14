Bollinger Names Andy Naquin VP of Sales

LOCKPORT, La. – (May 6, 2024) – Bollinger Shipyards (Bollinger) today announced that Andrew “Andy” Naquin has been promoted to Vice President of Sales, where he will lead the company’s sales team.

“Since joining Bollinger, Andy has been an invaluable addition to our team,” said Ben Bordelon, President and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards. “His deep experience and breadth of relationships in the maritime industry are second to none, and I know he’ll continue to deliver our customers the highest level of quality service and solutions that Bollinger has been known for nearly eight decades.”

Naquin first joined Bollinger in 2023 as Director of Sales. Prior to joining Bollinger, Mr. Naquin held the position of Vice President of Sales for Kilgore Marine Services. He previously held the position of Operations Manager for Comar Marine Corporation and was a Marine Superintendent for Tidewater Marine and has more than 22 years of experience in the maritime industry.

Andy graduated from Nicholls State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Business and a Master of Business Administration.

About Bollinger Shipyards LLC

Bollinger Shipyards LLC (www.bollingershipyards.com) has a 78-year legacy as a leading designer and builder of high performance military patrol boats and salvage vessels, research vessels, ocean-going double hull barges, offshore oil field support vessels, tugboats, rigs, lift boats, inland waterways push boats, barges, and other steel and aluminum products from its new construction shipyards as part of the U. S. industrial base. Bollinger has 13 shipyards, all strategically located throughout Louisiana and Mississippi with direct access to the Gulf of Mexico, Mississippi River and the Intracoastal Waterway. Bollinger is the largest vessel repair company in the Gulf of Mexico region.