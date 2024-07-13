Bollinger Shipyards Recognized for Exceptional Safety Record

Bollinger Shipyards (“Bollinger”) was presented with the 2023 “Excellence in Safety Award” by the Shipbuilders Council of America (“SCA”) for its exceptional record of safety in the shipyard industry. Bollinger has been the recipient of the prestigious award for Excellence in Safety for 19 consecutive years – an unprecedented streak in the shipbuilding industry.

SCA, the national association for the shipyard industry, presented the award to Bollinger’s President and CEO Ben Bordelon at its annual meeting in Washington, D.C. in recognition of the company’s exceptional record of safety, enhancement of operations and promotion of safety and accident prevention over the past year.

“Our nearly 4,000 employees at over a dozen Bollinger facilities across the Gulf region share one thing in common – an unrelenting commitment to upholding the highest standards in quality and safety in our industry,” said Ben Bordelon, President and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards. “That standard – the Bollinger Standard – is what sets us apart from our competition. This award is a testament to the hard work of the skilled men and women of Bollinger and underscores our effort to maintain our leading edge in shipbuilding and innovation.”

“The safety of all employees is the top priority, fundamental to our values and central to the success and sustainability of our industry,” said Matthew Paxton, President of SCA. “We’re proud to recognize Bollinger and its hardworking men and women for upholding the shipyard industry’s reputation and their commitment to advancing safety. Bollinger’s efforts make our industry an example for other industries to follow.”

Pictures above, from left to right, Brad Moyer, Chairman, SCA; Matt Paxton, President, SCA; Ben Bordelon, President and CEO, Bollinger Shipyards; Davis Gaddy, SCA.

ABOUT THE SHIPBUILDERS COUNCIL OF AMERICA

Shipbuilders Council of America (SCA) is the national trade association representing the U.S. shipyard industry. SCA member companies constitute the U.S. shipyard industrial base that builds, repairs, maintains and modernizes U.S. Navy ships and craft, U.S. Coast Guard vessels of all sizes, as well as vessels for other government agencies including the U.S. Army, the National Science Foundation and the U.S. Maritime Administration. SCA members also build, repair and service America’s fleet of commercial vessels. In addition, SCA represents the critical supplier companies that are the foundation of the U.S. shipyard industrial base and provide the necessary equipment and services for both commercial and government shipbuilders.

ABOUT BOLLINGER SHIPYARDS LLC

Bollinger Shipyards (www.bollingershipyards.com) has a 78-year legacy as a leading designer and builder of high-performance military patrol boats and salvage vessels, research vessels, ocean-going double hull barges, offshore oil field support vessels, tugboats, rigs, lift boats, inland waterways push boats, barges, and other steel and aluminum products from its new construction shipyards as part of the U. S. industrial base. Bollinger has 13 facilities, all strategically located throughout Louisiana and Mississippi with direct access to the Gulf of Mexico, the Mississippi River and the Intracoastal Waterway. Bollinger is the largest vessel repair company in the Gulf of Mexico region.