Boost Your Business with LED’s Yearlong Collaborative Learning Program

Louisiana Economic Development (LED) has opened the application process for the 2024-2025 CEO Roundtables series, offering a unique opportunity for leaders of second-stage companies to engage in a yearlong program of collaborative learning and support. The CEO Roundtables initiative, a highly sought-after program, assembles 15 to 18 key decision makers from small businesses across Louisiana for a series of 10 roundtable sessions throughout the year.

The program, commencing in July and extending through the second quarter of 2025, will facilitate up to eight regional roundtable groups based on the demand generated during the two-month application period. These sessions, driven by participant interests, cover a spectrum of topics including sales and marketing, strategic planning, human resources, leadership, financial management, and more.

With a focus on fostering a trusting environment, the roundtable sessions provide a platform for executives to delve into both business and personal challenges. Experienced facilitators guide discussions, and participants have access to expert guest speakers, as well as connections to valuable small business resources. Louisiana-based companies are encouraged to apply for this invaluable opportunity to enhance their leadership skills and drive business growth.

Since 2014, LED’s CEO Roundtables have helped more than 500 small businesses from a broad spectrum of industries – from manufacturing to healthcare, energy to agriculture, advertising to accounting, construction to information technology, and everything in between. LED selects companies for CEO Roundtables that employ between five and 99 employees, have annual revenues between $600,000 and $50 million, and demonstrate the desire, ability, and capacity to grow.

To apply for the CEO Roundtables by the deadline of March 31, click here.For more information, contact Program Manager Taylor Boudreaux at Taylor.Boudreaux@la.gov or 225-342-4680.