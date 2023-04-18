Breaux Petroleum Products Names Nic Schaff as Sales Manager

Breaux Petroleum Products, a leading provider of fuel and lubricant products and services, today announced the appointment of Nic Schaff as its sales manager. In this capacity, Schaff will oversee all company sales efforts across its fuel, lubricant, and reliability service lines of business. He will work alongside Breaux Petroleum’s executive leadership team with a focus on sales growth and business development initiatives.

Schaff brings more than 8 years’ experience as a leading sales and marketing professional in the fuel, lubricants, and industrial services industry. Schaff has extensive knowledge of the field and is certified as a Level I Machinery Lubrication Technician (MLT-I) and Oil Monitoring Analyst (OMA).

“We are excited to welcome Nic to the team and look forward to the opportunity to leverage his outstanding background and industry expertise,” said Leon “Bud” Breaux III, company president. “Nic brings both skill and a strategic mindset for business development, sales, marketing, and industrial services that will help us further advance our standing as a leading provider of fuel and lubricant solutions.”

The appointment of Schaff as sales manager comes as part of the company’s continued rapid growth since opening its second facility in Lake Charles in 2017. Since that time, Breaux Petroleum has increased its geographical footprint as one of the leading providers of fuel and lubricants throughout South Louisiana and has further expanded its portfolio of services with a focus on industrial-related reliability.

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to work with such a great team here at Breaux Petroleum Products,” said Schaff. “With over 100 years in the petroleum business, I look forward to leveraging our team’s wealth of experience and knowledge to help clients maximize their productivity and reliability achievements.”

Schaff holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Nicholls State University. In addition, he is a United States Veteran having served with the Louisiana Army National Guard from 2008 to 2014.

About Breaux Petroleum Products

Founded in 1922, Breaux Petroleum Products is an established distributor of quality fuels and lubricants for the energy, marine, industrial, transport and agricultural industries across the Gulf Coast. Breaux Petroleum was the first-ever Shell distributor in the state of Louisiana, and today holds the distinction as a Shell Lubricants Prestige Distributor. In addition to quality products, Breaux Petroleum offers a portfolio of services including delivery, industrial reliability, filtration, varnish mitigation, lubrication management, oil analysis, asset tracking, environmental waste, and hurricane/emergency preparedness. Under the guidance of the third, fourth and fifth generations, Breaux Petroleum continues to uphold the same high standards of safety, quality, reliability, and exceptional customer service that it was founded on more than 100 years ago.

To learn more about Breaux Petroleum Products, visit www.breauxpetroleum.com.