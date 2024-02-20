Bryce Doxey, RN named latest Terrebonne General Daisy Award Recipient

Eight local teams make boys high school basketball playoffs
February 20, 2024
Eight local teams make boys high school basketball playoffs
February 20, 2024

Terrebonne General Health System has announced that Bryce Doxey, RN has been named the most recent Daisy Award winner! Doxey has been a registered nurse in the Critical Care Unit for nine months. “With all of the amazing nurses at our facility, it’s an absolute honor to be named the winner,” Doxey said.


The Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nurses recognizes the “super-human work done by nurses every day.

”Patients can nominate a staff member by downloading the form and mailing it to: Terrebonne General Health System, Administration, Atth: Daisy Coordinator, P.O. Box 6037, Houma, LA 70361.

Terrebonne General Health System
Terrebonne General Health System

Related posts

February 19, 2024

Senior Detective Fanguy Achieves National Crime Scene Certification

Read more