Bryce Doxey, RN named latest Terrebonne General Daisy Award Recipient

Terrebonne General Health System has announced that Bryce Doxey, RN has been named the most recent Daisy Award winner! Doxey has been a registered nurse in the Critical Care Unit for nine months. “With all of the amazing nurses at our facility, it’s an absolute honor to be named the winner,” Doxey said.

The Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nurses recognizes the “super-human work done by nurses every day.