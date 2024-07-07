Business at Breakfast event to feature Superintendent Jarod Martin

The Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce announced its upcoming Business at Breakfast event, featuring Jarod Martin, the Superintendent of Lafourche Parish School District. This anticipated session will take place on July 18, 2024, from 7:15 to 9:00 a.m. at The Oaks Venue in Thibodaux.

Attendees will have the unique opportunity to hear Martin discuss the latest developments, initiatives, and future plans for the Lafourche Parish School District. His insights will shed light on how educational advancements are poised to impact the local business community, offering valuable perspectives for professionals and community leaders.

The event promises a morning of networking, learning, and a delicious breakfast. Doors will open at 7:15 a.m., with a buffet breakfast served at 7:30 a.m.. The program, featuring Martin’s presentation, will begin at 7:50 a.m..

Registration is required, with fees set at $20 for Chamber members and $30 for non-members. To register, visit thibodauxchamber.com or call (985) 446-1187. Don’t miss this chance to engage with fellow community members and gain valuable insights into the future of education in Lafourche Parish.