Business Breakfast to discuss propositions in upcoming election

The Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce will host a Special Business at Breakfast event this Tuesday, February 28, 2023. The event will feature guests Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson and Lafourche Parish Superintendent Jarod Martin. The primary topic of discussion will be the propositions on the March 25 Ballot. To view the propositions visit https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/sampleballot.

The event will take place from 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. at Rendezvous, located at 207 E. Bayou Rd, in Thibodaux. Doors will open at 7 a.m. with the program beginning at 7:45. Registration is required by Monday, February 27, and can be competed by calling 985-446-1187. Attendance is $20 per person for members, and $30 per person for potential members.