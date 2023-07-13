Cajun Critters Seafood to break ground on new location in late 2023

Cajun Critters Seafood in Houma has announced that construction will begin on their new location at 6240 Main Street between November 2023 and January 2024!

As owner Blake Hebert wrote on Cajun Critters’ official Facebook, “We have taken all our customer’s inputs, all our employee’s inputs, all our personal inputs, and we believe it’s going to epic, amazing, and huge ! The crew that we hired to bring this to reality has bent over backwards to make it real! Our employees, my beautiful family (wife) Morgan (daughter)Libby, and I (Blake Hebert) are soooooo ecstatic for the day we can welcome y’all. It won’t be done tomorrow, or next month but it will be here before we know it!”

The new location will be a whopping 12,000 square feet, and will include an outdoor entertainment center, an outdoor and indoor bar, a kids play area, and more. “This has been two years in the making,” explained Hebert. “We are so excited to begin this project for the community.” The new location is expected to be completed around late 2024.

Cajun Critters Seafood is still open and operating during construction at their 6433 Alma location. The location will remain open following completion of the new restaurant as well. Check out their delicious menu and find out more information on their Facebook today!