Cardiovascular Institute of the South is named a Best Place to Work in Healthcare for fourth year

Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2023 Best Places to Work in Healthcare, earning this title for the fourth year in a row.

This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process which includes an extensive employee survey. This means that the survey answers from CIS employees earned this designation for the practice. Initiatives such as employee engagement help to create CIS’s unique culture that fosters employee satisfaction.

“At CIS, we understand that our success would not be possible without our incredible team,” said CIS CEO David Konur, FACHE. “We work to ensure that employees not only feel welcome and included, but fulfilled and empowered both in their career and in our mission to provide our patients with the highest-quality cardiovascular care available.”

“An uncertain economy, staffing shortages and increasing demands for flexibility and remote work opportunities are forcing every business in the industry to focus on attracting and retaining talent in unprecedented ways,” said Dan Peres, president of Modern Healthcare. “The 2023 Best Places to Work winners proved the value of understanding what employees want — and need — today. The healthcare industry is going through a period of extraordinary change. Having the right people in place is more critical than ever, and the winning workplaces understand that taking care of employees is central to business success.”

Cardiovascular Institute of the South will be recognized at the 2023 Best Places to Work in Healthcare Awards Gala taking place on September 28 at The Renaissance in Chicago, Illinois.

To learn more or to find a list of career opportunities at CIS, visit www.cardio.com.