Cardiovascular Institute of the South named a Best Place to Work in Healthcare for Fifth Year

Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2024 Best Places to Work in Healthcare, earning this title for the fifth year in a row.

This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process which includes an extensive employee survey. This means that the survey answers from CIS employees earned this designation for the practice. Initiatives such as employee engagement help to create CIS’s unique culture that fosters employee satisfaction.

“Our success as an organization starts with our talented and incredible team,” said CIS CEO Ryan Hebert. “We hold value in continually recognizing and supporting our entire team for their role in our mission of providing the highest quality cardiovascular care available. In my eyes, it is our employees who make CIS a Best Place to Work!”

“With all the economic uncertainty, staffing challenges, and folks wanting more flexible work setups, every company has to get clever about how they attract and hold onto talent,” noted Dan Peres, President of Modern Healthcare. “The winners of the 2024 Best Places to Work awards really get it. They show us how vital it is to understand what employees want and need right now. With healthcare shifting so much, finding the right people is a top priority, and the winners know that keeping their team happy is the key to business success.”

MCI will be recognized at the 2024 Best Places to Work in Healthcare Awards Gala taking place October 10 in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Cardiovascular Institute of the South

Founded by Dr. Craig Walker in 1983, Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) is a world-leader in preventing, detecting and treating cardiovascular and peripheral vascular disease. CIS offers a comprehensive heart and vascular program with expert physicians trained in many specialties, including internal medicine, nuclear cardiology, electrophysiology, lipid management, coronary artery disease, peripheral vascular disease, structural heart and valve disease, venous disease and interventional procedures. CIS has earned international acclaim as a pioneer of research, development and education, as well as an innovator in the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. With a dedicated team of more than 1,075 team members, CIS provides comprehensive cardiovascular care at 21 locations across Louisiana and Mississippi, with 11 telemedicine programs. CIS has also been recognized by Modern Healthcare as a Best Place to Work in Healthcare for four years in a row. CIS remains at the forefront of technology, providing the highest-quality, compassionate care. This mission has guided the institute for more than 40 years of excellence. For more information about CIS, call 1-800-425-2565 or visit www.cardio.com.

About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions.