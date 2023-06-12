Cardiovascular Institute of the South names Ryan Hebert as Chief Executive Officer

Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) has announced Ryan Hebert, MHA, RT(R), CCIR as its Chief Executive Officer effective July 1.

For the past two years, Hebert has served as CIS’s Chief Operating Officer. He joined CIS in 2014, beginning as a cath lab director and practice administrator in Luling, and moving into a leadership role as an Executive Vice President of Cardiovascular Services. In his time at CIS, Hebert’s strategic leadership has been instrumental in the growth and success of CIS’s hospital operations and diagnostic services. He has enhanced the management, supervision and quality of CIS catheterization labs, including the CIS Ambulatory Surgery Center and Office-Based Lab in Gray, Louisiana.

Hebert holds a master’s degree in Healthcare Administration from Louisiana State University in Shreveport and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. He is also a certified radiologic technologist.

“It is an honor and a privilege to assume the role of CEO at CIS, and I look forward to building upon the culture, mission, and vision that my predecessors and our founder, Dr. Craig Walker, have established,” said Hebert. “As the model of CIS grows to a national platform, we have an opportunity to enhance the care we provide to our communities as we continue to fight cardiovascular disease, the number one cause of death in our country.” He added, “Our physicians and our entire CIS team are at the core of what makes us so successful, and I am grateful for the opportunity to work alongside this team to lead our organization into the future.”

CIS Founder, President and Medical Director Dr. Craig Walker expressed his support of Hebert saying, “On behalf of myself and the board of directors, we strongly support the promotion of Ryan Hebert to CEO of CIS. He has a record of great accomplishment and is an excellent communicator.”

Hebert succeeds David Konur, FACHE who served as CEO of CIS for 24 years. Konur will now serve as CEO of Cardiovascular Logistics (CVL), a new cardiology platform founded by CIS. CVL provides logistics to integrate the nation’s best cardiology practices into one robust cardiovascular solution. The mission of CVL and CIS are one in the same, to provide the highest-quality cardiovascular care available.

“I am astounded when I think of all we have accomplished at CIS, and I’m forever grateful for being a part this mission,” said Konur. “I have complete confidence that Ryan will continue to lead CIS as a world-leader in cardiovascular care.”

About Cardiovascular Institute of the South

Founded by Dr. Craig Walker in 1983, Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) is a world-leader in preventing, detecting and treating cardiovascular and peripheral vascular disease. CIS offers a comprehensive heart and vascular program with expert physicians trained in many specialties, including internal medicine, nuclear cardiology, electrophysiology, lipid management, coronary artery disease, peripheral vascular disease, valve disease, venous disease and interventional procedures. CIS has earned international acclaim as a pioneer of research, development and education, as well as an innovator in the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. With a dedicated team of more than 1,150 team members, CIS provides comprehensive cardiovascular care at 21 locations across Louisiana and Mississippi, with 11 telemedicine programs. CIS has also been recognized by Modern Healthcare as a Best Place to Work in Healthcare for four years in a row. CIS remains at the forefront of technology, providing the highest-quality, compassionate care. This mission has guided the institute for 40 years of excellence. CIS is an affiliate of Cardiovascular Logistics. For more information about CIS, call 1-800-425-2565 or visit www.cardio.com.