Cassidy, Colleagues Introduce Bill to Block Biden Push to Outlaw Gas Stoves, Appliances

U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), John Barrasso (R-WY), Jim Risch (R-ID), Mike Lee (R-UT), and John Hoeven (R-ND) introduced the Natural Gas Appliances Standards (Natural GAS) Act of 2023. This legislation will block any rulemaking by the Department of Energy (DOE) that could have the effect of outlawing the sale of a range of natural gas appliances. Studies have shown that in residential applications, when evaluated on a full-fuel-cycle basis, natural gas results in significant reductions in energy consumption, consumer energy bills, and air pollutant emissions as compared to other fuels.

“First, the Biden administration killed thousands of American jobs by canceling the Keystone XL pipeline, then they drove up the cost of fuel, electricity, and utilities for families, and now they take away the freedom of choice as to what you cook on,” said Dr. Cassidy. “Let’s stop this assault on the American consumer.”

“The Democrat war on natural gas is relentless. President Biden’s Climate Czar John Kerry wants Americans to stop using natural gas in eight years or less. The Democrat governor of New York is about to eliminate gas in new buildings. Now the Biden Administration is working to take away your gas appliances,” said Senator Barrasso. “Gas is clean, efficient, and secure. Our reserves will last more than a century. My legislation will prevent the Department of Energy from using regulation to kill popular gas stoves, water heaters, and boilers.”

The Natural GAS Act would: