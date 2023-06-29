Cassidy Visits with Coach Brian Kelly at SCIA Banquet, Discusses Flood Insurance at Roundtable

Yesterday evening, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) addressed the annual banquet for the South Central Industrial Association, which represents more than 250 member companies with over 200,000 employees. It works to improve the business climate and quality of life in the Bayou Region. While there, Cassidy visited with keynote speaker and LSU Football Coach Brian Kelly.

“We are all proud of our baseball and women’s basketball team, and look forward to a great football season this fall,” said Dr. Cassidy. “Geaux Tigers!”

In his remarks, Cassidy also praised local leaders for taking advantage of his Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). The act contains billions for roads, bridges and flood mitigation projects. In a recent announcement, over $1.3 billion was allocated to Louisiana to extend high-speed internet throughout the state.

Cassidy was welcomed to the banquet by Mrs. Christy Zeringue, Executive Director for SCIA.

“SCIA Board of Directors, staff and members were thrilled to welcome U.S. Senator Dr. Bill Cassidy, who delivered remarks during the SCIA Annual Awards Banquet,” said Mrs. Zeringue. “Senator Cassidy has championed the important issues of our association and continues to be a leader for our region. We are grateful for his work on flood insurance, energy, and Hurricane Ida relief. Additionally, his work on the IIJA, the largest investment in infrastructure and coastal resiliency in the history of Louisiana and RISEE Act, to establish an offshore wind revenue sharing model and reformation of GOMESA to eliminate the sharing cap is invaluable to our region, our state and the future of our country.”

Earlier, Cassidy took part in a roundtable with state legislators, Parish Presidents, levee district leaders and business owners in the Bayou Region, to discuss their concerns with Risk Rating 2.0 and FEMA flood maps. Cassidy also discussed his bipartisan effort to reform the National Flood Insurance Program, so homeowners are not priced out of their homes.

“There are young families in Terrebonne Parish whose insurance costs more than their home note,” said Dr. Cassidy. “If families and businesses choose to stay here, that has to change. Congress needs to cap flood rate increases, require transparency from FEMA, and take into account levees and home elevation when setting rates.”

Cassidy’s legislation, entitled the National Flood Insurance Program Reauthorization (NFIP-RE) Act of 2023, would increase the maximum limit for Increased Cost of Compliance coverage to better reflect the costs of rebuilding and implementing mitigation projects. It would also protect policyholders from exorbitant premium hikes by capping annual increases at nine percent, and provide a means-tested voucher for millions of low- and middle-income homeowners if their premium becomes prohibitively expensive.

The roundtable was hosted by Danos Energy, an energy service provider, owned by Mr. Mark Danos.

“Danos was proud to host Senator Cassidy’s roundtable to discuss the disproportionate effects FEMA Maps 2.0 will have on our region,” said Mr. Danos. “It was a lively discussion with South Louisiana colleagues, neighbors, and elected officials, and I am confident the Senator will make our concerns known and effect change.”