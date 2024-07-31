Central Brew: Local Coffee Shop to Open in Raceland

Plans are full steam ahead for the Nash family, who announced the opening of Central Brew, a local coffee shop coming to Raceland.

Owner Carly Nash expressed her passion for the dream that has been on her heart for a long time. She has a background in the dental industry and was inspired to open a shop from her own experiences of finding solace and relaxation in coffee shops. She hopes to create a space that caters to people seeking a wholesome and welcoming environment by providing a cozy atmosphere where customers can enjoy coffee, a variety of books, and board games.

Being an avid reader, Nash expressed excitement for a dedicated cozy corner with bookshelves, nest egg chairs, and bean bag seats, offering patrons a place to unwind and enjoy some quiet time. The shop will provide a perfect getaway from busy lives and will be located next to Central Lafourche High School on 104 Onofrio a Lococo Drive.

Central Brew will feature a coffee blend from Mojo Roasters in New Orleans. Nash described the smoothness of the blends and is excited to bring a new flavor to the Bayou. Nash recalled baking with her grandmother and falling in love with her banana nut bread. The menu will include the famous banana nut bread, featuring a recipe passed down from her grandmother. Other anticipated items will include pastries, breakfast items, and light lunch options. There will also be non-coffee beverages, such as flavored Lotus Tea.

Nash expects that the construction, which is scheduled to begin soon, will not take long. She expressed her excitement to see the community gather: “I’m ready to see people come in and step away from the hustle and bustle of life to unwind a little bit. I feel like today, we’re always in such a hurry. Adulting is hard! I’m ready to be able to create a space for everyone!”

Nash anticipates opening in mid-September to early October. Just in time for the Fall season, Central Brew will be open as a cozy, welcoming space. Follow Central Brew on Facebook to stay up-to-date.