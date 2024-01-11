Central Lafourche High School Band Director William Martin Honored for Outstanding Achievements

During the Lafourche Parish School Board meeting on January 10, 2023, Central Lafourche High School Band Director William Martin received recognition and accepted awards for two notable achievements:

The CLHS Band achieved the prestigious 2023 LMEA Standard of Excellence Award

William Martin was honored as the 2023 Louisiana Bandmaster of the Year by Phi Beta Mu

Superintendent Jarod Martin expressed admiration, acknowledging the director’s remarkable impact, “I have the good fortune of having a kid in this program at Central Lafourche High School, and I would say that there’s none finer. You’ve done a fantastic job, and we’re very proud of you, making the entire district proud. Keep up the good work!”

Furthermore, in recognizing the broader significance of music education in Lafourche, William Martin emphasized, “I do want to express to the board and to Martin that music is strong in the Parish, music is important in the Parish. One reason that we have such a great learning community in Lafourche is because of the value of music education in our area. I thank you for the continued support.”