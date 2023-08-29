Chaisson Appointed to National Leadership Position on Environment, Energy and Land Use

National Association of Counties (NACo) President Mary Jo McGuire appointed Lafourche Parish, La. President Archie Chaisson to a one-year term as chair of NACo’s Environment, Energy and Land Use Policy Steering Committee.

MoGuire, a commissioner in Ramsey County, Minn., issued leadership appointments shortly after being sworn in as NACo’s president on July 24, at the conclusion of NACo’s annual conference, the nation’s largest convening of county leaders.

Active in NACo for several years, Chaisson previously served as committee vice chair and subcommittee chair and vice chair.

The Environment, Energy and Land Use Policy Steering Committee is responsible for all matters pertaining to air, water, energy, and land use, including water resources/management, stormwater, pesticides, air quality standards, solid, hazardous, and nuclear waste handling, transport, and disposal, national energy policy, renewable/alternative energy, alternative fuel vehicles, energy facility siting, electricity utility restructuring, pipeline safety, oil spills, superfund/brownfields, eminent domain, land use, coastal management, oceans, parks and recreation.