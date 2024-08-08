Chaisson reappointed to National Leadership Position on Environment, Energy and Land Use

National Association of Counties (NACo) President James Gore reappointed Lafourche Parish, La. President Archie Chaisson to another one-year term as chair of NACo’s Environment, Energy and Land Use Policy Steering Committee.

Gore, a Supervisor in Sonoma County, Calif., issued leadership appointments shortly after being sworn in as NACo’s president on July 15, at the conclusion of NACo’s annual conference, the nation’s largest convening of county leaders.

“I am honored to continue serving as Chair of the Environment, Energy and Land Use Policy Steering Committee and honored that President Gore has made this reappointment. I look forward to working with the committee leadership and members as we continue the great work of making our communities energy efficient and energy independent, while also focusing on how the environment coexists in that world.” said Parish President Archie Chaisson.

Active in NACo for several years, Chaisson previously served as a vice chair for the committee and subcommittee chair and vice chair, as well as vice chair for the Gulf States Counties and Parishes Caucus.

The Environment, Energy and Land Use Policy Steering Committee is responsible for all matters pertaining to air, water, energy, and land use, including water resources/management, storm water, pesticides, air quality standards, solid, hazardous, and nuclear waste handling, transport, and disposal, national energy policy, renewable/alternative energy, alternative fuel vehicles, energy facility siting, electricity utility restructuring, pipeline safety, oil spills, superfund/brownfields, eminent domain, land use, coastal management, oceans, parks and recreation.