Chamber of Commerce announce more grand openings in March

Four more businesses in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish gear up for their grand openings and ribbon-cutting ceremonies this month. The Houma-Terrebonne and Thibodaux Chambers of Commerce extend a warm invitation for you to be part of the excitement and show your support for these local enterprises as they embark on their journey in 2024.

SALAD STATION: The grand opening celebration will be held on Wednesday, March 13 at 10 a.m. Festivities will include free samples, spin the wheel prizes, and gift card giveaways. Location: 1826 Martin Luther King Blvd., Houma.

ADVANCED PRIMARY CARE OF LOUISIANA: The grand opening and ribbon cutting will be held on Friday, March 15 at 9:30 a.m. White beans and fried fish will be served for those who donate blood. Location: 4275 West Main Street, Gray.

MORGAN STANLEY, HOUMA– The grand opening and ribbon cutting of their Houma location will be held on Tuesday, March 19 from 3 -6 p.m., with the ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. Guests are invited for an open house and discussion on the current market outlook for 2024. Refreshments will be served. Location: 1214 St. Charles Street, Houma.

EMPOWERMENT SERVICES: The grand opening and ribbon cutting will be held on Thursday, March 14 at 12 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Location: 310 St. Philip Street, Thibodaux.