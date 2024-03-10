Chamber of Commerce announce more grand openings in March

March 10, 2024
March 10, 2024

Four more businesses in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish gear up for their grand openings and ribbon-cutting ceremonies this month. The Houma-Terrebonne and Thibodaux Chambers of Commerce extend a warm invitation for you to be part of the excitement and show your support for these local enterprises as they embark on their journey in 2024.

SALAD STATION: The grand opening celebration will be held on Wednesday, March 13 at 10 a.m. Festivities will include free samples, spin the wheel prizes, and gift card giveaways. Location: 1826 Martin Luther King Blvd., Houma.

ADVANCED PRIMARY CARE OF LOUISIANA: The grand opening and ribbon cutting will be held on Friday, March 15 at 9:30 a.m. White beans and fried fish will be served for those who donate blood. Location: 4275 West Main Street, Gray.


MORGAN STANLEY, HOUMA– The grand opening and ribbon cutting of their Houma location will be held on Tuesday, March 19 from 3 -6 p.m., with the ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. Guests are invited for an open house and discussion on the current market outlook for 2024. Refreshments will be served. Location: 1214 St. Charles Street, Houma.

EMPOWERMENT SERVICES: The grand opening and ribbon cutting will be held on Thursday, March 14 at 12 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Location: 310 St. Philip Street, Thibodaux.

